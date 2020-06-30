Firefox enables link rel=”preload” support

Firefox preload behavior

Supported types

“style”, “script”, “image”, “font”, “fetch”.

The “fetch” type is for use by fetch() or XHR.

The “error” event notification

Conditions to deliver the error event in Firefox are slightly different from e.g. Chrome.

For all resource types we trigger the error event when there is a network connection error (but not a DNS error – we taint error event for cross-origin request and fire load instead) or on an error response from the server (e.g. 404).

Some resource types also fire the error event when the mime type of the response is not supported for that resource type, this applies to style, script and image. The style type also produces the error event when not all @import s are successful.

Coalescing

If there are two or more <link rel="preload"> tags before the consuming tag, all mapping to the same resource, they all use the same speculative preload – coalesce to it, deliver event notifications, and only one network load is started.

If there is a <link rel="preload"> tag after the consuming tag, then it will starts a new preload network fetch during the DOM tree building phase.

Sub-resource Integrity

Handling of the integrity metadata for Sub-resource integrity checking (SRI) is a little bit more complicated. For <link rel=preload> it’s currently supported only for the “script” and “style” types.

The rules are: the first tag for a resource we hit during the prescan phase, either a <link preload> or a consuming tag, we fetch regarding this first tag with SRI according to its integrity attribute. All other tags matching the same resource (URL) are ignored during the prescan phase, as mentioned earlier.

At the DOM tree building phase, the consuming tag reuses the preload only if this consuming tag is either of:

missing the integrity attribute completely,

attribute completely, the value of it is exactly the same,

or the value is “weaker” – by means of the hash algorithm of the consuming tag is weaker than the hash algorithm of the link preload tag;

otherwise, the consuming tag starts a completely new network fetch with differently setup SRI.

As link preload is an optimization technique, we start the network fetch as soon as we encounter it. If the preload tag doesn’t specify integrity then any later found consuming tag can’t enforce integrity checking on that running preload because we don’t want to cache the data unnecessarily to save memory footprint and complexity.

Doing something like this is considered a website bug causing the browser to do two network fetches:

<link rel="preload" as="script" href="script1.js"> <script src="script1.js" integrity="sha512-....">

The correct way is: